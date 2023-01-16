“I sell drugs to take care of my children”

– Single mother tells cops

Kaieteur News – A single mother who was busted with coke and weed at a La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Sunday, told police that she sell drugs to take care of her three children.

Police identified the woman as Onghel Walcott, 38, of La Grange Public Road, WBD.

Ranks were sent to search her home between 05:10 and 05:40 hrs, after they received information that she is “dealing drugs”.

According to a police statement, she did not stop the ranks from carrying out their duties, in the course of which they found a bulky plastic bag on top of a table in her house.

“The plastic bag was opened in her presence and several transparent zip-lock bags were seen which contained suspected cannabis (weed/ganja)” police stated

Cops also found stashed between some clothes in a basket in her bedroom, a transparent plastic bag containing several rocklike substances suspected to be cocaine.

Nothing else illegal was found in the home. When the ranks cautioned the woman that they were going to arrest her for having the illegal drugs in her possession, she reportedly told them, “I selling da weed to mind me three children… I selling da cocaine fo mine me children.”

The ranks took Walcott to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where she was processed and placed in the lock ups, and the drugs weighed.

The weight of the marijuana, according to police, amounted to 65 grams while the cocaine weighed a total of 9 grams.

Walcott is expected to be charged later this week.