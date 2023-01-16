Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“I sell drugs to take care of my children”

Jan 16, 2023 News

– Single mother tells cops

Kaieteur News – A single mother who was busted with coke and weed at a La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Sunday,  told police that she sell drugs to take care of her three children.

Busted with coke and weed, Onghel Walcott.

Busted with coke and weed, Onghel Walcott.

Police identified the woman as Onghel Walcott, 38, of La Grange Public Road, WBD.

Ranks were sent to search her home between 05:10 and 05:40 hrs, after they received information that she is “dealing drugs”.

According to a police statement, she did not stop the ranks from carrying out their duties, in the course of which they found a bulky plastic bag on top of a table in her house.

“The plastic bag was opened in her presence and several transparent zip-lock bags were seen which contained suspected cannabis (weed/ganja)” police stated

Cops also found stashed between some clothes in a basket in her bedroom, a transparent plastic bag containing several rocklike substances suspected to be cocaine.

Nothing else illegal was found in the home. When the ranks cautioned the woman that they were going to arrest her for having the illegal drugs in her possession, she reportedly told them, “I selling da weed to mind me three children… I selling da cocaine fo mine me children.”

The Ganja and coke found at Walcott’s home.

The Ganja and coke found at Walcott’s home.

The ranks took Walcott to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where she was processed and placed in the lock ups, and the drugs weighed.

The weight of the marijuana, according to police, amounted to 65 grams while the cocaine weighed a total of 9 grams.

Walcott is expected to be charged later this week.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

This is the worse ever tragedy Guyana find itself in.

 

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI

Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine...

Jan 16, 2023

Day 2 of Harpy Eagles first practice match… Kaieteur News – Day 2 of the CWI West Indies Championship first practice match between Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI vs Veersammy Permaul XI at the...
Read More
Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of Demerara Cricket Board

Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of...

Jan 16, 2023

BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust Fund

BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust...

Jan 16, 2023

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam 

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to...

Jan 15, 2023

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable victories

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable...

Jan 15, 2023

GABF elections set for January 29

GABF elections set for January 29

Jan 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]