Hospital clerk busted with marijuana

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old clerk employed with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was on Saturday busted with over 1000 grams of marijuana at the sideline dam bus shed in Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police identified him as Warren Williams of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In a statement sent out by police, ranks showed up at the bus shed around 21:45 hrs and observed Williams standing there with a bulky plastic bag in his hands.

One of them reportedly approached Williams and identified himself as a policeman. The cop informed Williams that he was going to search him and took possession of the black plastic bag he had in his hand.

The policeman opened the bag and found ‘a parcel wrapped in brown scotch tape with the Simpson’s family cartoon logo on it’ filled with marijuana.

They arrested Williams immediately and took him to the Leonora Police Station.

Williams will face charges this week as police continue their investigation.