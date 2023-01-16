Brilliant first innings century from Kemol Savory for the Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI

Day 2 of Harpy Eagles first practice match…

Kaieteur News – Day 2 of the CWI West Indies Championship first practice match between Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI vs Veersammy Permaul XI at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence resulted in Chanderpaul and Savory being among the runs on a wonderful second day; with a hard pitch and lovely sunshine.

Tage and Hemraj resumed the batting yesterday at 3-0 in the first session of Day 2. At the start of play, spectators witnessed some good stroke play early on, seeing Chanderpaul bringing up his fifty with a massive cover drive to the cover boundary.

However, Hemraj was the first to get out before the lunch interval, Chanderpaul XI were 66 runs for the lost of one wicket. He contributed 40 runs in a 66 runs opening partnership with Chanderpaul.

Tage tarried through until lunch scoring handsomely to the end of the first session. Just about 12:45 play resumed and Chanderpaul and Kemol Savory retuned after the lunch break but not long after Chanderpaul was bowled by Junior Sinclair for 52 runs, he spent 154 minutes at the crease hitting five 4’s and two 6’s at a strike rate of 46.02. The Tagenarine Chanderpaul XI was now 138 – 2. It was this time Mavindra Dindyall joined Savory at the crease, the two put on a good fourth-wicket partnership, accelerating the score to 157-2 at the first water break after lunch.

Junior Sinclair look composed in his spell against Chanderpaul XI, not giving away too many boundaries. In a double change to the bowling Richie Looknauth and Asmed Nedd were introduced at the forty-fourth and forty-fifth over of the day respectively, Nedd was punished by Savory for two 4’s off his first two balls.

Dindyall lost his wicket cheaply, trying to cut a short ball through to the point boundary, only to edge the ball into the hands of wicket keeper. After spending some fifty-nine minutes at crease scoring only 11 runs: Dindyal out caught behind off the bowling of Nedd. Anthony Bramble came to the crease with the score at 190-3 in 50th over. Savory kept on scoring, hitting a wonderful six over mid wicket, followed by a couple drives and sweep shot to the boundary. The end of the second session came with the score at 202-3 off of 54 overs.

Play resumed after the tea break with Savory on 86 runs, while Bramble was on 2. Later, Looknauth was swept away by Savory for 4 runs in front of square in his first over after the break taking his (Savory) score to 93 runs.

The young Essequibian, also Essequibo’s cricketer of the year, continued his form bringing up his brilliant century with a gentle cut-shot behind point-position to get himself to a well deserved hundred.

Junior Sinclair came back into the attack in the sixty-first over, as Savory was looking to up the tempo of the match after he got to his hundred, hoisted a ball from Nedd over deep mid-wicket for 6 runs, then glided another down to the third-man boundary for 4 runs. Bramble on the other hand kept scoring important runs hitting a couple of 4’s through the leg side in what looked like a well-composed innings.

Nevertheless Savory kept scoring moving quickly to 130 in the third and final session of the day. Sinclair gifted Savory a flighted delivery in the sixty-fifth over, of which Savory launch onto the front-foot and hit an explosive drive, hitting him back over his head, one bounce into the boundary taking the score to 267-3 off of 64.4 overs at a lead of 6 runs.

After hitting a beautiful six off the bowling of Nedd, Bramble and Savory partnership continued to move into the nineties but Bramble was later dismissed for 28 runs trying to sweep a delivery from Looknauth, only to find the safe hands of Smith at the leg-gully position, ending an even 100 runs partnership between him and Savory; the score now 290-4.

Savory continued to display his good form hoisting a delivery from Nedd over long on for 6 to bring up his 150 runs. K. Sinclair was later dropped on 11 runs at slips trying to cut a ball from Smith over third-man, edging it over the head of Nandu at second slip.

Savory was eventually out LBW off the bowling of Smith bring an end to a brilliant innings by the Essequibian. Savory made 170 runs off of 192 balls. Spending 237 minutes at the crease, hitting seventeen 4’s and five 6’s.

Gudakesh Motie joined Kevin Sinclair at the crease with the score on 335-5. Motie and K. Sinclair together looked good at the crease before Motie was dropped on 5 at 2nd slip off of the bowling of Smith in the eightieth over.

However, Beaton picked up his first wicket of the match trapping Motie LBW from a length ball carrying the score to 352-6 from 85.5 overs. Sinclair hit a magnificent cut shot through to backward of point for 4 runs to move into the forty’s. J. Sinclair, Beaton, Mohamed, Looknauth, Nedd and Smith picked up a wicket a piece on an excellent day for batting.

At the close of play: Chanderpaul XI finished with 378-6 with a lead of 117 runs and 4 wickets remaining.