Bollers invited to share as featured panelist at the Island Music Conference in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – Director at Hits and Jams, Kerwin Bollers will be sharing amongst some of the biggest names in the music industry, as a featured panelist at the Island Music Conference (IMC) in Jamaica next month.

IMC is an annual event curated with content geared at Caribbean growth in the international music industry and helping participants navigate and overcome challenges. It also aids in the convergence of Artistes, Managers, Producers, Label Executives, Publishers, Distributors and other key players in the industry.

This year, the conference slated for February 8-12 is themed, ‘Cari Culture’, and is said to be panel-driven, with leading music executives and practitioners explaining and giving tips and insights into key topics of post-pandemic strategy and innovation.

Iheart’s Tom Poleman, YouTube’s Tuma Bassa, 300E’s Nolan Baynes, Amazon’s Madeline Nelson, Triller’s Monique Blake, Pandora’s Diego Hierera, Audiomack’s Tanya Lawson BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B and Bizzle Osikoya, are among the global A-listers confirmed as panelists, and now HJ’s Kerwin Bollers.

Bollers’ panel is expected to present on ‘Changing Content for a Changing World’. In the letter of invitation, the IMC team expressed that they are confident in the wealth of knowledge the local industry icon possesses, and are certain he will be a valuable addition with “important lessons to share, inspire, and support the development of Jamaica’s emerging talent and industry professionals.”

In a brief comment, Bollers said he’s overwhelmed to have been chosen to represent at such a prestigious event and is looking forward to not only sharing but also gaining from the other representatives.

“A lot of big names and well accomplished Music Executives will be there to share their knowledge on the music industry, and I intend to go there, take in all of it, learn more about the industry and return to share it with colleagues here in Guyana. I believe this is a great opportunity and will be a memorable experience overall,” he said. IMC was founded by Dr Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell, Sharon Burke and Judith Bodley, and was endorsed by Jamaica’s Culture Ministry.

