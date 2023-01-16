Latest update January 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bissoondyal Singh re-elected President of Demerara Cricket Board

Jan 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Cricket Board held its Annual General Meetingon Friday January 06, 2023, at the LBI Cricket Facility, East Coast Demerara at 5:30 pm.

DCB new Executive Members take a photo following their elections.

The meeting was attended by all its member Associations such as East Coast Cricket Board, East Bank Cricket Association, Georgetown Cricket Association, Upper Demerara Cricket Association, and the West Demerara Cricket Association along with their respective allocation of delegates.

Singh, chairman of the board, called the meeting to order and thereafter conducted the business of the meeting efficiently.

During the ensuing discussions a number of issues were highlighted with the most important areas of concern being the fact that senior GCA members regularly failed to attend Executive meetings of the Demerara Cricket Board.

It was recorded that GCA President Neil Barry attended 5 out of 9 meetings, Vice- President Roger Harper attended 4 out of 9 meetings and Treasurer Azad Ibrahim 2 out of 9 meetings. Also, Barry, Marketing Committee chairman failed to acquire a single sponsor throughout the year, while Roger Harper never convened a single Cricket Development Committee meeting although he was the Chairman for the period.

Members expressed total dissatisfaction over the very unacceptable state of affairs, feeling that GCA was deliberately under-performing which seemed to have been reflected in their members being left out of the nomination/ election process that followed.

Immediately after this meeting Ombudsman Mr. Malcolm Peters began the Election process with the delegates nominating Mr. Arnold Sukraj as the Returning Officer.

The first nomination for office was that of the President of the DCB where the GCA nominated Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament) Manzoor Nadir who came up against Mr. Bissoondyal Singh and was trashed by a margin of 24 votes to 7 votes. The delegates of the GCA immediately walked out after the embarrassing loss and were thereafter not recommended for nomination to any other position for the remaining of the process Election.

The following members were elected to office of the Demerara Cricket Board.

  1. Bissoondyal Singh – President
  2. Puneet Jaigopaul – 1st Vice-President
  3. Bradley Fredericks – 2nd Vice-President
  4. Davteerth Anandjit – Secretary
  5. Ronald Williams – Assistant Secretary
  6. Vicky Bharosay – Treasurer
  7. Azeem Troy Khan – Assistant Treasurer
  8. Kavita Yadram –             Chairperson of the Competitions Committee
  9. Clarence Brotherson – Public Relations Officer
  10. Anil Beharry – Marketing Manager
  11. Fazal Ishak – Trustee
  12. Avinash Ganesh – Trustee
  13. Chateram Ramdial & Associates – Auditor

 

