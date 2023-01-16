BCB launches Jaffarally MP and Rion Peters Trust Fund

– Region Five clubs and schools to benefit from bowling machine and concrete pitches

Kaieteur News – BCB President Hilbert Foster has stated that 2023 would see major developments in Berbice cricket and massive invest into the county’s junior cricket in an effort to unearth promising talent for the future. 2023 would see the return of cricket at the secondary level and the historic introduction of the game at a competitive stage at the primary school levels. The vibrant cricket board late last year shared close to two million dollars worth of uniforms, gears and cricket balls to twenty three secondary schools in the county with assistance from Lochan Samkarran. Over sixty five primary schools in both regions five and six shall shortly receive close to one million dollars worth of tapeball bats and taped balls as the BCB continues to invest in the school system.

The board on Friday last received two major sponsorships from Government officials as the drive to lift the county even higher continues. People’s Progressive Party Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally, a long term supporter of the Hilbert Foster led board, handed over a sponsorship package of five hundred thousand dollars. The funds would be equally divided to host the annual Jaffarally 20/20 knockout tournament for second division teams in West Berbice, while the other half would provide cricket balls under the second annual Jaffarally Cricket Trust Fund.

Twelve clubs in West Berbice would receive red cricket balls to assist them to play in the numerous BCB tournament schedule for 2023. The Government MP has been a massive supporter of the county game and has even assisted to find sponsors at several levels.

Region Five Vice Chairman Rion Peters also readily agreed to establish a trust fund in his name and handed over two hundred thousand dollars to the board during a meeting with a four member BCB delegation led by Foster. The funds would be used to assist primary schools with tapeballs and bats for the upcoming inter primary school 10 overs tournament.

The Vice Chairman also committed to assist with the construction of two concrete all weather courts with nets at the Bush Lot United and Cotton Tree grounds. Construction is expected to start shortly at Bush Lot, while the other one would start later in the year. The pitches would be a major assistance to players during the rainy season and also for coaches to conduct sessions with youths.

Clubs and schools in the area would also have access to a four hundred thousand dollars worth bowling machine compliments of the trust fund. Foster, who was elected to the BCB presidency in 2018 had committed to obtaining four bowling machines this year after the board coaching staff had requested them in order to work on the county’s youth batsmen ability to play fast bowling. The BCB has already obtained sponsorship for two machines for the New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower Corentyne sub zones and is currently working to get one for the Upper Corentyne area. Foster was confident that all four sub zones would get their bowling machines by April, 2023.

The BCB expressed thanks to Mr Jaffarally and Mr Peters for their investment into Berbice cricket. The board is seeking to produce a total of sixty players for the national teams at the different levels, surpassing the fifty players in 2022.