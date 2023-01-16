A Daily Struggle

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Harbour Bridge teaches us about patience and tolerance. Some would say the bridge helps us to ‘ get out of bed’ very early- placing us in the continued habit to be on time so the ‘ boss’ won’t be infuriated for the delay caused by the congestion of traffic.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge is a friend to many of us but it is the cause of an early morning’s migraine. Many are delayed, students, public and private workers, not forgetting the senior citizens being late to the doctor’s appointment or the mother who is pregnant heading to the hospital- the result remains the same. This historic and overused bridge steals away valuable time. Human Resources are lost which kill productivity resulting in a declining system where goods and services are not readily available to consumers.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge needs to be managed by good thinking minds. Here’s a few question asked by many:

Who manages the opening of the ‘double lanes’ on the western end? I hope those individuals understand that if by 730am the ‘double lanes’ are not opened the traffic becomes stagnant. Why an early opening? When the bridge is opened for vessels at 9am it causes a major set-back resulting in a wasteful day.

We all love our country- but as citizens at times we are troubled and question the decisions made by persons in authority.

I am sure the President is aware of the situation and is working to keep his promise on delivering the new modern bridge.

Regards

Pt. Surendranauth Tiwari