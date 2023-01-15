Youth dies after crashing into parked minibus at Foulis, ECD

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked minibus along the Foulis Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Jevon Chappell of Section ‘D’ Non Pariel, ECD.

According to police, Chappell met his demise around 05:00hrs. Investigators reported that Chappell was speeding west along the southern end of the road and was negotiating a turn when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the parked minibus.

As a result of the impact, Chappell was tossed through the driver’s side of the minibus shattering the window. The lower part of his body was visible from the outside of the minibus.

He was hanging through the window for some time before he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said that ranks at Enmore Police Station received a call at about 05:55h from an “unknown caller” reporting the incident and Chappell’s condition.