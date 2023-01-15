Wayne’s World: a hidden paradise in the Linden mining town

O’ Beautiful Guyana…

Kaieteur News – If you are ever uncertain of your next in-country travel destination and would like to enjoy the peace and calm of the outdoors, Wayne’s World Apartment and Oasis will surely satisfy your pleasures.

Nestled in Well Road, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, the resort offers spacious cabins and a suite of activities to keep you relaxed and entertained.

The Oasis was opened to the public five years ago and is the brainchild of Wayne Rodrigues, the proprietor. “Rodrigues had a vision to create an Oasis where persons can enjoy the outdoors and have comfort with all the necessities for a memorable getaway,” said Lesa Fleming- a partner to the business.

In an interview with The Waterfalls last week, Fleming shared some of the attractive features of the resort. “The oasis consists of cabins and apartments which are all self-contained and equipped with all amenities such as Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, air condition, hammocks, benabs and grills.” On the more fun part of things, she said patrons can revel in an exciting nature walk where “mind blowing” wildlife can easily be spotted, inclusive of various exotic animals and birds; go fishing, then cool down in the creek or under the man-made waterfalls.

In case you are wondering, there is also a restaurant at the resort to cater for the needs of guests. If you are a pizza lover, Wayne’s World Apartment and Oasis boasts of the best pizza in the mining town of Linden.

Rates

Thinking of stopping by yet? Here’s what you need to know: the oasis does not accept walk-in guests and only admits persons based on prior reservations, due to the limited capacity.

Prices also depend on the number of persons and duration of stay. The one-bedroom apartments are $15,000 per night and accommodate two persons. An additional person can be accommodated for an extra $5,000 per night and an airbed/tent will be provided.

Two-bedroom apartments are $30,000 per night and accommodate four persons. An additional two persons can be accommodated for $5,000 per person per night and airbed/tent will be provided.

The resort also offers a ‘Great room cabin’ with two beds at a rate of $30,000 per night that accommodates four persons. Two persons can be added for $5000 per person per night with an airbed /tent provided.

If you would like to book the entire location, the cost would be $90,000 for 12 persons. Additional persons can be accommodated at $5,000 per person with facilities provided.

The final package costs $120,000 to book all the apartments.

Day trips are also available for guests that do not wish to stay the night at an affordable rate of $5,000 per person.

Fleming shared that the apartments are all equipped with the necessary amenities for guests to cook, but meals are also available on order; for more information, please contact 592-673-5273.

Starting up to serving guests

The proprietor came from humble beginnings, working in the interior to make ends meet for his family. He later settled in Linden with his parents and siblings.

There were a number of challenges in getting the resort to start up, but Rodrigues was dedicated to his vision of creating an Oasis, and these were eventually ironed out and his business was launched as a tourism product by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The family-run business has about four persons employed, including Rodrigues, his wife and sons. Fleming who is his business partner handles all marketing and logistics for the resort.

“We are working closely with the GTA to provide a better experience for our guests. Building additional unique cabins and more, are a few of the items on the agenda,” she told The Waterfalls.

Fleming, who is also the co-founder of Tourism Guyana and Director of CMC- a printing and publishing establishment- said when she met Rodrigues and saw the resort in its initial stage, she believed in its potential and was certain it would make a great addition to Linden’s tourism product.

“Coming from a marketing and sales background with ideas of expansion, development and contributing to the community planted in my brain, we were able to pull this off. We have since then built two additional cabins, two benabs, and an outdoor kitchen, extended the creek, added a restaurant and introduced activities such as trail-walking and fishing,” she said.