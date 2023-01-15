Wanted bulletin issued for two escapees

Latest update January 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The escapees have been identified as Ryan Wilson known as “Pepsi”, a 28-year-old of Lot 69 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and 22-year-old Shamar Singh of Hague, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to police, Pepsi is before the courts for Indecent Assault and Singh for Simple Larceny and Possession of Narcotics.
The two men were being transported https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2023/01/14/prisoners-kick-open-door-run-away-while-being-transported-police/ from the Leonora Magistrate Court, WCD, Region Three to Lusignan Prison at the time of their escape.
Commander of the Region Three Police District, Mahendra Siwnarine, had said, “Just as the truck come off the Harbour Bridge and turn onto the East Bank road and stop, two of them (Pepsi and Singh) kick open the door and run away,” Siwnarine told this publication.
Kaieteur News understands that the men ran in opposite directions.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts are asked to contact police on phone numbers, 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.
