Triumph woman fined $10,000 for ganja possession

Latest update January 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A Triumph woman was on Friday fined $10,000 for having seven grams of ganja in her possession.
The woman identified as Chrisann Duggan, 29, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate before Magistrate Alisha George, where she was charged with the illegal possession of narcotics.
Duggan pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined $10,000. She escaped jail time because she had less than 30 grams of ganja in her possession.
The recently amended Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act mandates that persons caught with less than 15 grams of weed will be sentenced to counseling and pay a fine. Persons found with 15 to 30 grams will be sentenced to community service.
Duggan was busted with only seven grams and most likely was sentenced to counseling along with paying the $10,000 fine.
The Triumph woman was busted with the drugs on Wednesday last after police ranks conducted a raid at a shop and a nearby property in Ogle Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Apart from the weed found in the shop, cops found over 417 rounds of ammunition in a nearby building.
According to statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the ranks found the bullets stashed in a yellow sock inside of the kitchen.
“Inside the sock were 417 suspected .22 rounds of ammunition and one suspected 12-gauge cartridge’, police stated in a press release.
Police said that during a search conducted https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2023/01/13/truimph-woman-arrested-after-found-with-ganja-ammo-during-police-raid/ in the kitchen, more bullets – four .32 bullets and one 9mm ammunition – were found inside a red and black box.
No one was charged for the bullets as yet.
