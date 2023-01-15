Tiffy’s Cakes and Catering: ‘Always delicious; always affordable

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Her love for food and passion for cooking is what inspired 31-year-old Tiffany Payne DeCosta to open her own catering business.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, DeCosta shared that it was in 2018 when she launched her business officially, ‘Tiffy’s Cakes and Catering.’

She said, “Being independent is what inspired me to start my business. I’ve always loved food and always had a passion for cooking and I’ve always known that’s what I wanted to make my career.”

According to the young business owner, cake-making started off as a hobby, before she quickly realized that she could do more. DeCosta stated that she started a cake decorating course to perfect that skill and the idea to start her own business germinated.

DeCosta’s business now offers finger foods, entrees, desserts and cakes for all occasions. She shared that her best sellers are her cakes.

Customers can order: dhal puri, roti bites, chicken kebabs, honey mustard sliders, pot roasted chicken, chicken puffs, deviled eggs, baked macaroni and cheese (cup option available), garden salads, vegetable rice, baked chicken, stripped chicken fried rice, loaded baked potatoes, chicken tenders, cheese straws, chicken patties, samosas, pine tarts, donuts, cheese rolls, buffalo wings (spicy, sweet & sour, or honey barbecue), eclairs, brownies, pork bites, fish fingers, vegetable chowmein, stir fry veggies, and chicken tenders.

Notably, Tiffy’s Cakes and Catering is an at home-based catering service that is located in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

DeCosta disclosed, “We don’t have a fixed working time system in place as yet. We’re a small business trying to get our name out there. I take orders as they come, so we’re basically always open.”

The business caters for all occasions, whether it be an intimate gathering, birthdays, baby showers or weddings.

DeCosta shared that her long-term goal with her business is to one day open her restaurant and bakery.

Added to this, she said, “I come from very humble beginnings. I’m the sixth of seven children, so independence was something that was instilled in us from a young age.”

“I had made it known to my parents from a very young age that I wanted to be a chef, so they’ve always been quite supportive of that, they made sure I had all the necessary opportunities and the skill-set to get this far. I did two years of studies at the Carnegie School of Home Economics, where I graduated with credit in Catering and Hospitality.”

The business owner went on to share that she worked her attachment at W&T George Group of Companies, at their once popular Upscale Restaurant and Bar.

DeCosta is now a wife, and a mother of two boys ages six and eight, who she says, “always keep me on my toes.”

She is also the proud owner of her business ‘Tiffy’s Cakes and Catering’ fulfilling her dreams and doing what she loves.

“I would say I’m a very chill, easy-going person but I am also a hard worker. I got my work ethics from my parents, especially my dad. I put my all into every task, every cake and food that is sent out. I pride myself in my work and always deliver the best to my customers,” DeCosta stated.

To contact Tiffany, you can visit her Facebook page @Tiffy’s Cakes and Catering or WhatsApp/call +592 684-8650 , to place your order.

[To share any useful information, you can contact me via email: [email protected]]