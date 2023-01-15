Latest update January 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Taxi Driver killed execution style in bed

Jan 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two gunmen reportedly invaded the home of a taxi driver at Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), fatally shooting him on Saturday night around 23:00-hours..

Murdered, Delon Josiah

The dead man has been identified as Delon Josiah better known as Milo.

Kaieteur News understands that the killers approached Josiah’s wife first, who was seated on the front porch of their house and asked for him.

Investigators at the crime scene on Saturday evening

She reportedly told them he was not home but the men entered the house and found him in a bedroom where they shot him dead. He was reportedly shot to his head and leg.

The gunmen then exited the house and made good their escape on waiting motorcycles.

Investigations are ongoing.

