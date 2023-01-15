Car stolen at Mahaica found abandoned in Campbellville

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Alert taxi drivers across the city on Saturday assisted a Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident in recovering his stolen 20o4 model Toyota Spacio motorcar that was left abandoned next to an apartment building in Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

The victim, Shemroy Allen, told Kaieteur News that his car was stolen around 02:30hrs Saturday from in front of his home at Supply, Mahaica, ECD. Allen parked there on Friday evening but when he woke up early Saturday, the vehicle was nowhere in sight.

Allen reportedly noticed that one of his neighbours had some CCTV cameras mounted on his home and he went over to review the footage. The footage showed that a lone car thief approached his car around 02:00hrs and spent half an hour tampering with the vehicle before driving it off.

Unfortunately, the suspect could not be identified in the footage because he used a black umbrella to shield his face from the camera. It is believed that the car thief scouted the area before and knew where CCTV cameras were located.

Allen said he began circulating photos of his car on social media (Facebook and WhatsApp) immediately hoping that someone might see it and inform the police.

He believed that taxi drivers working in Georgetown might have been on the look-out for the stolen vehicle. Luckily, shortly after Allen received a phone call informing him that his car was parked on Seaforth Street.

“Dem cut the key switch, destroy the alarm system, the GPS system and change the number plate”, Allen told Kaieteur News while adding “Dem try to remove some markings that went pon the car but them couldn’t tek them off”.

Allen is lucky to recover his car so quickly and in working order because victims in the past have only gotten back the shell of their cars.

Police are currently conducting the necessary investigations to find out who might have abandoned Allen’s car in Seaforth Street.

As car theft continues to plague Guyana, it should be noted that the thieves are becoming more organized and better at covering their tracks.

Destroying Allen’s GPS system could be one way of becoming more versed in their crime. If a car’s GPS system is in working order, then it is possible that if stolen, it can be tracked.

Last year, detectives made a major dent in a carjacking ring on the East Bank of Demerara. Several suspects were arrested and remanded to prison.

One of them, Jomaine Watson, was released on bail but found himself locked up again after he was busted on the ECD with suspected stolen car parts.

Kaieteur News had in the past requested statistics from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the prevalence of car theft but to date, it is yet to receive same.

This newspaper reported last year that at least two cars are stolen each month in Guyana.