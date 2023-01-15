National Science Fair winners visit SBM Offshore

Kaieteur News – The winners of the National Science Fair, accompanied by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, MP, visited SBM Offshore’s office on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

This visit, which occurred on Friday, is aligned with the company’s focus on providing Guyanese with information on its operations and the oil and gas sector, so as to encourage local participation in the industry, the company said in a statement.

Minister Ramson and the winning students were given a guided tour of the office facilities, which culminated with a presentation on the company’s operations, sustainability footprint via local sustainable development projects, and career and training opportunities.

General Manager, Martin Cheong told the Science Fair winners said that he hopes that the introduction to the operations at SBM Offshore and the oil and gas sector inspires them to examine their ambitions and goals for the future, particularly those nearing completion of their secondary education.

“SBM Offshore has several opportunities for the development of Guyanese through our training programmes, all of which are nationalised and aim to train and prepare young people for entry into the oil and gas industry,” Cheong said.

Minister Ramson, urged the students to “Take this opportunity as the stepping stone to opening your horizons and start to think about where else you can go and how soon you can get there.”

Ronessa Romalho, a sixth form student of President’s College expressed, “This opportunity was very educational and interesting and I learned a lot. I am now interested in the oil and gas industry and in SBM Offshore’s operations.”

SBM Offshore continues to pursue programmes that will propel local content development forward, and place Guyanese in key roles in its operations, the statement concluded.