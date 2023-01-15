Latest update January 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man killed while crossing road at Vreed-en-Hoop

Jan 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old man died on Friday evening after he was struck by a minibus while crossing New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

Dead is Linden Johnson of Lot F-D New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to reports, the accident occurred at about 18:10h. The minibus, bearing registration number BAB 1624 was driven by a 40-year-old man of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said that the minibus was proceeding east along the northern side of New Road at a fast rate of speed when the accident occurred. It was alleged by the driver that Johnson ran from south to north across the road into the path of the minibus, causing the front, left side of the vehicle to hit him.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the parapet where he received injuries about his body.

Johnson was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Meanwhile, police revealed that a notice of intended prosecution was served on the minibus driver and the vehicle was examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

Johnson’s body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a post mortem examination.

The driver remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

