Linden-born author launches historical colouring book for children

– Seeking to get the book in nursery and primary schools

By: Vanessa Braithwaite Moore

Kaieteur News – Linden-born author and renowned poet Leon Labastide has released his sixth book titled: Guyana in Colour. While his other five books are mainly novels and poetry books, this is his first children’s book targeting nursery and primary school children. It is a history colouring book illustrating Guyana’s monuments, wildlife and major contributors in various areas such as sport and culture.

In addition to children, the book also caters to adults who may have been away from the country for a long time and may need a reminder of what the country is all about. It also targets senior citizens, who are currently living in Guyana or abroad, giving them a sense of culture and a reminder a time gone by.

“This is the first time someone has incorporated colouring with a little bit of history for children to learn about history while engaging in a fun activity,” the proud author related.

Labastide is seeking support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to make the book available in all primary and secondary schools.

Each page, within the book, has a brief history underneath the drawing that the individual will be colouring. These images range from Guyana’s landmarks, monuments, wildlife, and famous individuals who have left their footprint on our history. “This is the first time someone has created a book of this caliber; it takes teaching to another level whereby young individuals can have fun while learning. I think that’s the primary goal when teaching is to remind students that learning is fun and not burdensome for children,” he further emphasized.

Since its release, the book has been ranked number one on amazon.com in the category of travel books, and Guyana history books. “My purpose for creating such a book is to educate our future generation and current generation,” Labastide said.

With the book in schools, pupils can learn about the country’s heritage while having fun interacting with the lesson. “In the near future, I am looking to compile volume two of this book, going into different regions and bringing out their culture and history within a colouring book,” he related. The book can be found on Amazon for purchase as well as physical copies can be bought at the leading bookstores in Guyana.