Guyana’s pavements are now like a Taliban tunnel

Kaieteur News – Walking along de pavement is like passing through one ah dem tunnels wah de Taliban bin dig in Afghanistan to escape from their pursuers. The pavement now is like gauntlet.
De vendors encroaching more and more onto de pavement. Dem pedestrians nah gat space fuh walk, much less fuh walk two abreast. Dis makes de conditions perfect fuh dem choke-and-rob bandits.
A man did walking peacefully on Regent Street de odder day when a bandit come up behind he and vice he off. De bandit tek away de man haversack and put some cuffs pon he. And none of dem vendors wah been sitting down deh could do anything about it. Dem could not even call fuh help because de pavement screened off by de vendors.
Dat is de danger of walking pon de pavements dese days. If yuh get attack, yuh gat limited space fuh manoeuvre. Less people seeing yuh getting attack and therefore it easier fuh de bandits. If dem vendors nah been deh pon de pavement, some public spirited citizen would have intervened and de bandit would ah get ketch.
Is de same thing happen de odder day when a vendor get killed on de same Regent Street. De bandit was screened off from de public by de vending. He shoot de victim and kill de man.
Some people however nah want accept that this illegal vending gat to be stopped. It is now causing a serious problem with people safety. People getting robbed and mugged on busy Regent Street.
Is time de Mayor and City Council put an end to this problem. Dem bandits benefitting from de disorder.
Talk half. Leff half!
