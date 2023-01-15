GNBS INCREASES PRODUCT MONITORING, URGES DEALERS & IMPORTERS TO GET REGISTERED

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Having quality products on the local market is essential for consumers to get the level of satisfaction and benefits they deserve. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) monitors 17 categories of products under its Product Compliance Services Department, to aid in the delivery of quality products on the local market.

In 2022, the GNBS successfully conducted 5,793 inspections of products at ports of entry, 1,234 inspections at dealers’ premises and 1,681 inspections at sale outlets, to ensure compliance to labelling and quality requirements, based on compulsory national standards. Products monitored include Electrical/Electronic appliances, Tyres, Footwear, PVC pipes, Weighing and measuring instruments, Cellular phones, and Garments. Further, forty-three (43) inspections were conducted for manufacturers of local furniture and garments.

Importers, dealers and manufacturers of products monitored by the GNBS are required to register annually and pay the prescribed fees. Further, dealers of tyres, cellular phones, gold articles, furniture and electrical fittings and equipment are also required to obtain a permit from the Bureau to sell these products. In 2022, a total of 509 importers were registered with the GNBS, as compared to 483 in 2021. In addition, 722 dealers and 24 manufacturers were registered. The GNBS urges these stakeholders to get registered early to obtain their certificates and permits for the year 2023.

Application forms are available on the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org and registration must be completed before products are examined and released. To reduce processing time, after registering with the GNBS, Importers can pay for inspections via Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). This year, the GNBS is looking to further simplify the registration process.

This year, the GNBS is also looking to increase the list of items requiring a permit which will further enhance the monitoring capability of the standards body. Meanwhile, permits issued by the Bureau will now be affixed with a QR code which can be scanned by customers using their cellular phones to verify that the document posted in the business is legitimate. The list of dealers registered with the GNBS will also be uploaded to the Bureau’s website, and can also be easily accessed by the scanned QR Code.

Inspectors of the Bureau examine products for various labelling requirements, including certification marks, care and use guidelines, safety precautions, storage for products such as tyres and footwear, care and use guidelines and voltage among other important factors for electrical products. Importantly, all items sold on the local market must include labels in English.

Conforming products are released for sale to consumers and the appropriate actions are taken by the GNBS when products fail to comply with requirements. These actions include placing products on hold pending relabelling, request for the submission of test certificates proving conformance to quality requirements, and adjustments to the method of storage. There are also instances where commodities are seized and destroyed by the GNBS, or importers are asked to reship non-complying items.

Additionally, surveillance inspections are conducted at manufacturing premises and at dealers’ sale outlets, countrywide. In the case of products (tyres, footwear) which require proper storage prior to and during sale, Inspectors conduct routine checks for adherence to storage requirements to avoid product deterioration.

It is important to note that the Bureau does not monitor commodities such as foods, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, plants materials, meats and seafood. However, there are available standards relating to these consumables which can help users make better choices.

For 2023, the GNBS will intensify the monitoring of products that fall under its purview, to ensure compliance with available standards and guidelines, which will ultimately provide better consumer protection and satisfaction.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 219-0062, or WhatsApp:692-4627(GNBS) or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org.