Customer’s $15M mortgage paid off in full by Republic Bank after winning competition

Kaieteur News – Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited on Friday announced that Sian James, a customer of the Bank’s Camp Street Branch won the grand prize from its Low-Cost Mortgage Campaign 2022 and will have his mortgage valued at $15M fully repaid by the financial institution.

Other winners are Dwayne Gibson, also a client of Camp Street Branch, who won the second-place prize of a Samsung stainless steel refrigerator while Andelle Pierre, client from Diamond Branch, won the third-place prize of a Samsung stainless steel stove.

The Bank’s Executives presented the prizes on January 12, 2023 at the Head Office.

The recently concluded promotion targeted all first-time homeowners, that is, persons who’ve never owned a home and were seeking financing for purchase or construction up to a maximum value of $15M, the Bank said while noting that the promotion features included 95 percent financing for all borrowers, and in some cases even full financing, plus a chance to win prizes.

“This category of mortgages which is the low-cost maximum attracts very low rates due to our longstanding partnership with the Government of Guyana to realize the national goal of affordable housing for all Guyanese,” Republic Bank said in a statement to the media adding, “We remain committed to providing financial solutions and helping our fellow Guyanese make homeownership dreams a reality.”