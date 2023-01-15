Latest update January 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Customer’s $15M mortgage paid off in full by Republic Bank after winning competition

Jan 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited on Friday announced that Sian James, a customer of the Bank’s Camp Street Branch won the grand prize from its Low-Cost Mortgage Campaign 2022 and will have his mortgage valued at $15M fully repaid by the financial institution.

Other winners are Dwayne Gibson, also a client of Camp Street Branch, who won the second-place prize of a Samsung stainless steel refrigerator while Andelle Pierre, client from Diamond Branch, won the third-place prize of a Samsung stainless steel stove.

The Bank’s Executives presented the prizes on January 12, 2023 at the Head Office.

(L-R) Managing Director, Stephen Grell, Manager - Marketing & Communications, Mrs. Jonelle Dummett, Prize Winners – Mr. Dwayne Gibson, Mr. & Mrs. Sian James and Mr. Andelle Pierre, General Manager – Operations, Denise Hobbs and General Manager Credit (ag.) – Sasenarain Jagnanan. (Photo courtesy of Republic Bank)

(L-R) Managing Director, Stephen Grell, Manager – Marketing & Communications, Mrs. Jonelle Dummett, Prize Winners – Mr. Dwayne Gibson, Mr. & Mrs. Sian James and Mr. Andelle Pierre, General Manager – Operations, Denise Hobbs and General Manager Credit (ag.) – Sasenarain Jagnanan. (Photo courtesy of Republic Bank)

The recently concluded promotion targeted all first-time homeowners, that is, persons who’ve never owned a home and were seeking financing for purchase or construction up to a maximum value of $15M, the Bank said while noting that the promotion features included 95 percent financing for all borrowers, and in some cases even full financing, plus a chance to win prizes.

“This category of mortgages which is the low-cost maximum attracts very low rates due to our longstanding partnership with the Government of Guyana to realize the national goal of affordable housing for all Guyanese,” Republic Bank said in a statement to the media adding, “We remain committed to providing financial solutions and helping our fellow Guyanese make homeownership dreams a reality.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam 

GBA bestows ‘Boxer of Year’ award to ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam 

Jan 15, 2023

– Craig claims Best Referee accolade Kaieteur News – Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam’s remarkable campaign in 2022 has earned the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) standout boxer the Guyana...
Read More
West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable victories

West Berbice, Upper Demerara claim comfortable...

Jan 15, 2023

GABF elections set for January 29

GABF elections set for January 29

Jan 15, 2023

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic set for March 18 – 19

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic set for March 18 –...

Jan 15, 2023

West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious ahead of opening WC match

West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious...

Jan 14, 2023

WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for the tournament

WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for...

Jan 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]