CANU, MoE to continue fight against drugs use in schools – Singh

Latest update January 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) will continue to tackle the use of illegal drugs/narcotics in schools across the country in 2023, Head of CANU, James Singh said Saturday.
“Since last year, we began a programme with the Ministry of Education to sensitise both teachers and students in the various schools…I am happy to say that we have a programme that continues into this year,” Singh relayed.
The CANU head said the agency aims to roll out this programme in every school across Guyana.
“There is no specific school, the aim is to cover all the schools in the various communities but we want to do it with the Ministry of Education, so it’s a collaborative effort,” he explained.
In 2022, CANU worked with the Education Ministry to address the use of narcotics in the various schools and this has proven effective.
“I think based on the feedback from the teachers, from the Ministry of Education it’s now making persons a lot more aware …And so far, just from the feedback from the teachers at the various schools, they’re happy about it and they’re asking us to engage on a regular basis not just on a monthly but to have a constant visit,” Singh revealed.
Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar
Jan 15, 2023– Craig claims Best Referee accolade Kaieteur News – Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam’s remarkable campaign in 2022 has earned the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) standout boxer the Guyana...
Jan 15, 2023
Jan 15, 2023
Jan 15, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – I was speechless when the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Manzoor Nadir, said the following words,... more
Kaieteur News – Including exercise as part of your daily routine is important, but incorporating the right foods and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]