Avoiding fast food and sugary beverages can help you lose weight faster

Kaieteur News – Including exercise as part of your daily routine is important, but incorporating the right foods and beverages into our diet is just as, or even more important, to reap results.

As the holiday season winds down, some of us, especially working individuals may have gotten hooked on fast food, as this is generally an easy alternative to preparing a healthy meal.

Multiple studies have shown that fast food should not be consumed more than once a week, if one is to prevent the onset of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as heart diseases, obesity, type two diabetes and other health risks.

You may want to ask, what classifies as fast food? A few options include burgers, tacos, burritos, pizza, fish and chips, french fries, donuts, fried rice and chicken nuggets.

Fast food is a delicious way to save some time; however, many of them are highly processed and loaded with calories, fat, sodium, and added sugar.

A great tip would be to look for restaurants with healthier takeout options whenever possible, such as soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, or burrito bowls. Plus, aim to load up on veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins, whenever you do swing by the drive-through.

These days, it is not difficult to find a local restaurant that offers freshly-cooked vegetables, especially if you are in the capital city.

I was having a conversation with a friend earlier this week and she told me her husband (who unfortunately happens to be overweight) does not appreciate it when she cooks vegetables. The guy would generally prefer a plate of pasta, stews or curry.

I told her she could at least incorporate the vegetables into the pasta, but she said he would refuse to eat if he felt there were too many “greens on the plate”. This was startling to me. A grown man refusing to eat vegetables!

I held back my advice from her because I did not want to offend my friend, but I will share with you my readers (and I hope she reads this), that YOU MUST MAKE A DECISION TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH AND WEIGHT, BEFORE IT TAKES CONTROL OF YOU. It’s really that simple.

Recently, my mom and I were having lunch together and she had some high-calorie and sugary foods. I offered to get her something to drink but she said she was having water instead. I was super proud of my mom.

This is something I myself try to practice. Research has shown that soda is high in calories and added sugar. Not only that, but it lacks important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, some researchers have concluded.

The usually high sugar content in these beverages can contribute to weight gain. According to a Healthline article, “research shows that people who regularly drink sugary sodas are much more likely to gain weight than those who don’t. One study found that people who drank soda alongside their normal diet consumed 572 more calories per day. Over time, this could easily lead to significant weight gain.”

It was explained that drinking soda may also be tied to a higher risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer. This does not mean that you shouldn’t consume an occasional glass, but it is suggested that you limit the amount you consume, as much as possible. A great alternative would be reaching for a sugar-free version of your favourite drink.

Drinking water during or after a meal helps your body to breakdown and process foods during the digestion process. It helps your body to absorb the nutrients taken in from the food you consume and also makes your stool softer, preventing constipation.

There are other studies that suggest drinking water may reduce your appetite and calorie intake, which is great news for those trying to lose weight. A healthline article said, “Drinking water with meals can also help you pause between bites, giving you a moment to check in with your hunger and fullness signals. This can prevent overeating and may even help you to lose weight.

Additionally, one 12-week study showed that participants who drank 17 ounces (500 ml) of water before each meal lost 4.4 pounds (2 kg) more than those who did not.”