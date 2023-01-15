Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage opens office in David Street

Kaieteur News – “Educating people on the importance of insurance” is one of the main objectives of Atlantic Edge Insurance Brokerage Inc, a locally-owned company that officially opened its doors for business on Friday.

The company is located at 85 David Street, Surbryanville, Georgetown.

Sharon Ramrattan, one of the company’s three directors, disclosed that the company’s main aim is to educate persons about the importance of obtaining insurance.

“For example”, she continued, “You have a home and then something happens and you don’t have coverage then what will happen there? So it is important that you put aside money, get the coverage you need so that you can have enough security should something happen to your home,” she said.

The establishment of Atlantic Edge in Guyana also aims at guiding and assisting customers in securing insurance packages that best suits their needs whether health, life home, vehicular insurance and much more.

“Once the product (insurance) is available locally,” Ramrattan said, “We will sell it”.

Atlantic Edge caters for all including businesses and even working individuals who might want under coverage insurance and can’t get time off from their jobs to get one.

To assist such individuals, the company is licensed to operate on weekends and even after hours on week-days to ensure that persons are insured.

“We can open on Saturdays… we can open later in the evening…so just give me a call on 613 0475 and we will do it”, Ramrattan said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC and President of the Georgetown Chamber and Commerce Industry Timothy Tucker attended the simple opening ceremony.

Nandlall in brief remarks congratulated Ramrattan and two other directors, Simone Monsanto and Brian Jermyn for the launch of their business.

The Attorney General said that the business was established at a critical time when there are many lucrative opportunities available. He advised the directors to take full advantage of the market and pledged government’s full support.