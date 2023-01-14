Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman, 52, found dead in home

Jan 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman who was found dead in the upper flat of her two-storey home at Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Dead:  Seerani Seepersaud

Dead:  Seerani Seepersaud

Dead is Seerani Seepersaud who reportedly lived with her husband.

According to police Seepersaud was found at around 23:00 hrs by her son.

The woman was last seen alive by her son on January 5, 2023 when she visited his home and spent some time.

The following day, her son visited her Grove, EBD home and called for her but got no response. The man said that tenants occupy the bottom flat of the home but when he visited the upper flat, occupied by his mother it was in darkness.

The man said he forced his way in and found his mother laying motionless. Marks of violence were seen on the woman’s body. Her husband was not at home at the time the son visited.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, Investigators said that they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine Seepersaud’s cause of death. Investigators questioned her husband who arrived subsequently and the tenants.

Police said they cannot confirm foul play.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious ahead of opening WC match

West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious ahead of opening WC...

Jan 14, 2023

(CWI) – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars knocked off the 71-run target, set for them by Zimbabwe, in 12.5 overs.   This came in the second of two warm-up games, ahead of their first match...
Read More
WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for the tournament

WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for...

Jan 14, 2023

Four matches at Providence this morning

Four matches at Providence this morning

Jan 14, 2023

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy successful 2022

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy...

Jan 14, 2023

GASA’s Republic Meet to start their 2023 calendar

GASA’s Republic Meet to start their 2023...

Jan 14, 2023

GOA elections unlikely before latter part of February – Yassin

GOA elections unlikely before latter part of...

Jan 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]