Woman, 52, found dead in home

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman who was found dead in the upper flat of her two-storey home at Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Dead is Seerani Seepersaud who reportedly lived with her husband.
According to police Seepersaud was found at around 23:00 hrs by her son.
The woman was last seen alive by her son on January 5, 2023 when she visited his home and spent some time.
The following day, her son visited her Grove, EBD home and called for her but got no response. The man said that tenants occupy the bottom flat of the home but when he visited the upper flat, occupied by his mother it was in darkness.
The man said he forced his way in and found his mother laying motionless. Marks of violence were seen on the woman’s body. Her husband was not at home at the time the son visited.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, Investigators said that they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine Seepersaud’s cause of death. Investigators questioned her husband who arrived subsequently and the tenants.
Police said they cannot confirm foul play.
