WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for the tournament

Inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup…

Kaieteur News – “I can’t explain the exact feeling, but the word overwhelming comes to mind, of the emotions that I felt when I got the selection call to the West Indies Women’s U19 team.”

Those were the words of the now captain of the team Ashmini Munisar.

A very humbled and focused young lady from Guyana, Ashmini got her start playing cricket after her neighbour who played for Guyana’s U19 boys’ team would include her to “take a knock” in their yard. Ashmini credits him for introducing her early to the technical aspect of the game, thereby setting her early on the road to becoming knowledgeable and understanding of the game.

Ashmini wasn’t expecting to be appointed as captain of the team, saying, “I honestly wasn’t expecting it, but I guess the selectors saw the ability and leadership qualities I had when they selected me for the role. When I met up with the rest of my teammates and I got to know them better, we all gelled well, and everything fell into place.”

A very analytical personality in setting goals for herself, one of the things she says that keeps her motivated to be a successful cricketer, “I set goals and work towards them but the biggest motivational factor for me is my family and coaches, knowing the amount of sacrifices and efforts they have put into me, I just want to make them proud.”

The diminutive, fried-rice loving teenager from Berbice hopes to make it to the West Indies Women’s senior team in the future but she is heeding the advice of one of her coaches back home in Guyana, who she said told her to, “focus on the task at hand with playing and captaining the U19 squad, to get the best out of her players and lead the team as far as possible into the final rounds of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup and everything else will fall into place.”

Ashmini has indicated that the team has adapted very quickly to the time difference and conditions in South Africa, “We adapted better than we did during our last tour to India. The pitches here have much more bounce and are quicker than what we’re accustomed too. I want to use my skills as one of the main bowlers to put my team in a position to win. We want to perform as best as we can, and our focus is to finish in the top two in our group and then refocus on the knockout stages.”

The West Indies Women’s Rising Stars under the leadership of Ashmini have their sights set on shaking up the competition and jetting back to the Caribbean with the title – A title that would add to the list of World Cup championships. (CWI)