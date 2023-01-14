West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious ahead of opening WC match

(CWI) – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars knocked off the 71-run target, set for them by Zimbabwe, in 12.5 overs. This came in the second of two warm-up games, ahead of their first match of the historic ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in South Africa, against Ireland on Sunday (January 15).

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, the West Indies Women Rising Stars were able to restrict Zimbabwe to the small total through a focused bowling performance.

While Jahzara Claxton was the standout, with figures of 2-0-4-2, the other bowlers were economical, with James, St. John and Cumberbatch picking up a wicket a piece. Only Zamunu (12) and Mavunga (11) were able to get to double digit scores for Zimbabwe.

With a small total to chase, opener Shunelle Sawh (19) looked in good form, as she set the pace for the innings. Naijanni Cumberbatch came to the crease after the fall of the first wicket and made a fiery 22, including three 4’s, before Djenaba Joseph (7*) and Asabi Callendar (1*) saw it home for the West Indies team. Ndhlovu, Chare and Mayo picked up a wicket each in the innings.

Head Coach Steve Liburd was happy with the performance and said, “We definitely wanted to assess our game plans, so the focus was on how we wanted to play going into the World Cup. The bowlers did a tremendous job in executing their skills and putting the balls into the areas we discussed.”

“From a batting perspective, Naijanni continues to show that she understands her role in this team. Sawh and Joseph supported well for a comprehensive team performance. With a few more days of training ahead of our first match, I am pleased with the players’ response.”

The West Indies Rising Stars will begin their World Cup campaign on Sunday, when they take on Ireland.

WI Women Under-19 Rising Stars Squad: Ashmini Munisar (captain), Asabi Callendar, Jahzara Claxton, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Earnisha Fontaine, Jannillea Glasgow, Realanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, K D Jazz Mitchell, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Lena Scott and Abini St Jean.

Groups

A – Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA

B – England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe

C – Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand, West Indies

D – India, Scotland, South Africa, UAE

West Indies Match Schedule

Sunday January 15: vs Ireland at NW University, Potchefstroom – 4am ECT

Tuesday January 17: vs Indonesia at NW University, Potchefstroom – 7:45am ECT

Thursday January 19: vs New Zealand, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – 7:45am ECT