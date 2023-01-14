Prisoners ‘kick open door, run away’ while being transported – Police

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two prisoners escaped from police custody on Friday while being transported from the Leonora Magistrate Court, Region Three.

Commander of the Region Three Police District, Mahendra Siwnarine, told Kaieteur News that the prisoners who were being transported to the Lusignan Prison, kicked open the door of the vehicle transporting them and escaped.

“Just as the truck come off the Harbour Bridge and turn onto the East Bank road and stop, two of them kick open the door and run away,” Siwnarine told this publication.

Up to press time on Friday, Police ranks were searching the area for the escapees.

