Parent who beat St Angela’s Teacher accepts wrongdoing

…says emotions took over, accuses Teacher of threatening her

Kaieteur News – The Parent who was recorded fighting with a St Angela’s Primary School Teacher on Thursday while accepting that her emotions got the best of her on Friday, said that the Teacher threatened to beat her on the streets.

On her Facebook page, the Parent, identified as Latoya said, “I was walking away and she telling me Ashelle (referring to herself) how she gone catch me on the road and beat me…today was the day fah beat me….cause I was not having it”.

The woman explained that her nine-year-old son who attends the primary school was beaten on Tuesday by the Teacher. The Mother said that it was on Wednesday that she noticed that her child’s hand was trembling and had a splinter lodged.

She asked her son what happened and he told her that the Teacher beat him with a wooden ruler him on Tuesday and Wednesday for talking in the classroom. The woman in an interview with social media influencer, Melly Mel, said that she removed the wooden splinter from her son’s hand and after attending to him, she contacted his Substantive Teacher who was away from school due to an illness.

Latoya said she was advised to speak with the Level Supervisor. On the day in question, the mother said she visited the school and spoke with Teachers and the Head Teacher and requested an apology. This she said was granted.

Latoya said that she told the Head Teacher that she intended to file a report at the police station but was persuaded not to.

“She [the Head Teacher] was very apologetic. She even showed me a ruler that the Teachers usually have and that was one was also broken by the Teacher. Mind you on Tuesday when that Teacher hit my son and broke the ruler in his hand, she went to the Level Head and said, “I just beat one ah dem children girl, and bruk the ruler in he hand and I got to get back Miss [name provided] ruler.”

Latoya related that the Head Teacher even told her that there are a number of things that must be followed before a child is disciplined.

“I have never received a complaint about my child from that school. I never had to go to the school,” the Mother said.

Notwithstanding, she heeded the pleading of the Head Teacher and awaited the apology. The Teacher was not at school at the time the Head Teacher sent for her but Latoya was urged to wait until she returned. The Head Teacher received a phone call summoning her to a meeting. As a result, the Parent said she decided to wait in the school’s yard.

While waiting, the woman said the Teacher was pointed out to her at about 10:00am when she arrived at the school.

The Parent said that upon seeing her, the Teacher made several facial expressions and then sucked her teeth. “As soon as she see me, is a cut eye and suck teeth” related the woman noting that the Teacher’s behaviour angered her.

Latoya said she snatched the Teacher’s wig off her head. After that happened, she was urged to leave the school’s compound. She complied.

“I literally grabbed her wig. Was it wrong? I agree it was wrong, but I tell you my emotions got a hold of me and when I pulled her wig off, the Teachers that were downstairs came and shouted ‘get out of this compound now!”