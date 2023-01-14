Latin America and the Caribbean has the highest cost of access to a healthy diet compared to the rest of the world – New UN report

Kaieteur News – Latin America and the Caribbean currently has the highest cost of a healthy diet compared to the rest of the world, a new report done by the United Nations (UN) warns.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will present the latest Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday, January 18.

The document will be presented in a virtual press conference (with registration) and open broadcast from FAO’s regional office in Santiago, Chile, starting at 11:30 AM (GMT-3), with the participation of the representatives of the five UN agencies responsible for the publication.

Panorama 2022 analyzes the cost of healthy diets and warns that Latin America and the Caribbean currently has the highest cost of a healthy diet compared to the rest of the world.

In addition, the publication highlights the challenges to improving its affordability, as well as the relevance of addressing the high cost of this type of diet in the region and countries to address the rising numbers of hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition in all its forms.

The publication presents data and analysis of the effects of the pandemic and other crises on food insecurity and food prices, as well as evidence of national policies that have increased economic access to nutritious food and improved food and nutrition security.

The UN report shows the link between diet quality and food security and nutrition, and how lack of economic access to a healthy diet is related to different forms of malnutrition such as hunger, stunting and overweight in children under five, and anemia.