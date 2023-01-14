Guyana signs contract with India to supervise Wales NGL and power plant

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday witnessed the signing of a contract between the Guyana Power and Gas Inc. and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for the provision of

Consultancy Services for the Wales Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility as well as the 300 megawatt (MW) power plant.

These two facilities are components of a US$2 billion Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, being pursued by the Government of Guyana and its partner, U.S. oil giant, ExxonMobil.

Exxon will be constructing and laying a 12 inch pipeline to transport natural gas from the Liza One and Two projects in the Stabroek Block to the Wales development site where the other two aspects will be developed.

The NGL plant is being constructed to treat the gas to remove NGLs for sale to third parties, and ultimately deliver dry gas for use at the Power Plant that will generate some 300 MW of electricity.

The President, along with a high level team, is presently in India on official state duty.

The Office of the President announced Friday that President Ali met with India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S Puri in Delhi, India on Thursday.

Along with witnessing the inking of the agreement, the two leaders also discussed, “direct Government-to-Government cooperation across the oil and gas spectrum including increased long-term off participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, technical cooperation in the midstream and downstream sectors and capacity building, as well as the synergies which exist between the two countries,” Office of the President said in a statement.

The two countries have since agreed to set up technical teams to advance discussions in these areas.

In addition to Engineers India Limited, Worley (T&T), Stratergy (USA), SGS Panama Control Services Inc., Novus Guyana Inc., Massy Wood Guyana Inc., CB & Associates Inc. in joint venture with Stantec and TGM (Canada) had submitted bids to supervise the project.

Engineers India Limited had placed a bid of US$23, 331, 860 for the job, but the contract which was awarded on November 1, 2022 was pegged at US$22,143,190.

The Ministry had explained in its advertisement that the main objective of this Consultancy is for the Consultant to assist the Government of Guyana through the Gas to Energy Task Force in the design review, construction, supervision and general project management of the development of the integrated plants, and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter during the defects liability period.

The estimated duration of the project is 42 months from the date of Contract signing and at least 12 months thereafter for defects liability from a date to be determined.