Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

Jan 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that two more men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died taking Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,293.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 70-year-old man from Region Three who died on Tuesday and a 79-year-old man from Region Two who died on Thursday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, 30 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 72,638.

Three patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 10 persons are in institution isolation, 336 in home isolation.

To date, a total of 70,996 recoveries have been recorded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious ahead of opening WC match

West Indies Women’s Rising Stars victorious ahead of opening WC...

Jan 14, 2023

(CWI) – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars knocked off the 71-run target, set for them by Zimbabwe, in 12.5 overs.   This came in the second of two warm-up games, ahead of their first match...
Read More
WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for the tournament

WI Captain gives an insight into her goals for...

Jan 14, 2023

Four matches at Providence this morning

Four matches at Providence this morning

Jan 14, 2023

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy successful 2022

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy...

Jan 14, 2023

GASA’s Republic Meet to start their 2023 calendar

GASA’s Republic Meet to start their 2023...

Jan 14, 2023

GOA elections unlikely before latter part of February – Yassin

GOA elections unlikely before latter part of...

Jan 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]