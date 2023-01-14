Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that two more men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died taking Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,293.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 70-year-old man from Region Three who died on Tuesday and a 79-year-old man from Region Two who died on Thursday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, 30 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 72,638.

Three patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 10 persons are in institution isolation, 336 in home isolation.

To date, a total of 70,996 recoveries have been recorded.