Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that two more men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died taking Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,293.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 70-year-old man from Region Three who died on Tuesday and a 79-year-old man from Region Two who died on Thursday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, 30 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 72,638.
Three patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 10 persons are in institution isolation, 336 in home isolation.
To date, a total of 70,996 recoveries have been recorded.
