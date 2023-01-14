Govt. awards $865M in contracts to construct concrete roads in Leguan

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) on Friday signed 28 contracts valued at $865M for the construction of 8.1 kilometers of concrete road in Leguan Island, Region Three.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, visited the island to inspect infrastructural works ongoing there.

During his visit, the Minister signed off on the roadwork contracts. Indar called on the Contractors to minimize inconveniences residents may face as a result of the various projects while cautioning that the roadwork must be done according to the Government’s specifications to serve their intended purpose.

“I’m not dealing with Contractors who when the contract is in their hands, they bid for it, but when it is time to execute, it is hard,” the Minister warned.

Meanwhile, the Contractors were encouraged to employ residents from the island, in a bid to stimulate Leguan’s economy.

The Ministry of Public Works is executing the projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Water, and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.