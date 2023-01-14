Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. awards $865M in contracts to construct concrete roads in Leguan

Jan 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) on Friday signed 28 contracts valued at $865M for the construction of 8.1 kilometers of concrete road in Leguan Island, Region Three.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, visited the island to inspect infrastructural works ongoing there.

During his visit, the Minister signed off on the roadwork contracts.  Indar called on the Contractors to minimize inconveniences residents may face as a result of the various projects while cautioning that the roadwork must be done according to the Government’s specifications to serve their intended purpose.

“I’m not dealing with Contractors who when the contract is in their hands, they bid for it, but when it is time to execute, it is hard,” the Minister warned.

Meanwhile, the Contractors were encouraged to employ residents from the island, in a bid to stimulate Leguan’s economy.

The Ministry of Public Works is executing the projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Water, and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Jan 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall located along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, is currently undergoing rehabilitation works; at a project cost estimated to be 103 million. Upon...
Read More
Champions receive final part of their reward

Champions receive final part of their reward

Jan 13, 2023

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy successful 2022

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy...

Jan 13, 2023

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for...

Jan 13, 2023

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Jan 12, 2023

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World Championships in Serbia

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World...

Jan 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]