Four matches at Providence this morning

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2023 Sports
Tiger Rentals under-13 football
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Tiger Rentals under-13 football tournament continues this morning from 10:30hrs at the National Training Center, Providence, with four matches.
This will be match day two of the nation-wide competition that has will see club teams and Academy Training Centers (ATC) going head to head for top hours in this first for Guyana’s football.
The fixtures for today will see East Bank matching skills with Bartica in the first match which will be played simultaneously with West Demerara versus West Berbice.
The other two simultaneous matches will see Georgetown playing against East Coast while Upper Demerara will be pitted against East Berbice.
East Berbice had trampled Diamond United 6-1 on match day one and they will surely be looking to continue their good form. The other winners from the opening round included Fruta Conquerors; coached by Golden Jaguar Jeremy Garrett, which defeated Timehri Panthers 5-2.
Meanwhile, Upper Demerara had defeated West Berbice 2-0, Georgetown ATC edged Region Six ATC 2-1, while West Demerara ATC triumphed over East Bank ATC 3-1.
Last Saturday, the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) kicked off their inter-association tournament with two matches at the NTC. Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.
