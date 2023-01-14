Fake Demerara Gold branded sugar being sold

…GuySuCo warns

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Friday informed that there is a fake Demerara Gold packaged sugar in circulation, and on the shelves of some supermarkets in Guyana.

The packaging is of a slight variation to the genuine GuySuCo (Demerara Gold) packaging, the company said while explaining that “It is mimicking almost the same design at the front and back, bears the GuySuCo’s local address, telephone number and email address.”

The package also claims to be “A Product of Guyana”

Further, GuySuCo said that it cannot guarantee the quality of the content, and as such, “GuySuCo will not be held liable if the use of this item causes health or other complications.”

The company is asking resellers of Demerara Gold to be vigilant when purchasing sugar from third parties and if unsure, reach out to the GuySuCo’s Marketing Department on [email protected] or telephone number (592) 220-2891-4, ext. 261.

An investigation has been launched into the production, circulation and sale of the fake Demerara Gold sugar. The matter was brought to the attention of the sugar company earlier this week.

Genuine Demerara Gold sugar is currently available for wholesale at GuySuCo at $5800 per bale (40lbs).