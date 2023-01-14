Fake Demerara Gold branded sugar being sold

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2023 News
…GuySuCo warns
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Friday informed that there is a fake Demerara Gold packaged sugar in circulation, and on the shelves of some supermarkets in Guyana.
The packaging is of a slight variation to the genuine GuySuCo (Demerara Gold) packaging, the company said while explaining that “It is mimicking almost the same design at the front and back, bears the GuySuCo’s local address, telephone number and email address.”
The package also claims to be “A Product of Guyana”
Further, GuySuCo said that it cannot guarantee the quality of the content, and as such, “GuySuCo will not be held liable if the use of this item causes health or other complications.”
The company is asking resellers of Demerara Gold to be vigilant when purchasing sugar from third parties and if unsure, reach out to the GuySuCo’s Marketing Department on [email protected] or telephone number (592) 220-2891-4, ext. 261.
An investigation has been launched into the production, circulation and sale of the fake Demerara Gold sugar. The matter was brought to the attention of the sugar company earlier this week.
Genuine Demerara Gold sugar is currently available for wholesale at GuySuCo at $5800 per bale (40lbs).
Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar
Jan 14, 2023(CWI) – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars knocked off the 71-run target, set for them by Zimbabwe, in 12.5 overs. This came in the second of two warm-up games, ahead of their first match...
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – From the time, the crescendo was reached for David Granger to step down from the PNC leadership, the... more
Kaieteur News – The destruction of the Christ Church Secondary School represents a tragic commencement to the New Year.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]