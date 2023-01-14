Drugs, guns, ammo found during Crane raid

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2023 News
– three persons in custody
Kaieteur News – Three persons on Friday were arrested, after police in Region Three found drugs, guns and ammunition at a house located in Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to a police report, around 05:00 hrs on Friday, ranks acting on information received went to the home of a 55-year-old housewife of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, where the items were found.
Police said a search was carried out in the presence of her 29-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old boyfriend and during the search, nothing illegal was found in their home. However, a search was carried out in the yard where ranks observed ‘disturbed soil’ in the back yard.
A rank then dug up the area and found a red metal tin. Upon opening the tin, a bulky black plastic bag was seen and opened in their presence. A black .38 Revolver without a serial number was seen inside the tin, police revealed.
A further search was conducted under the front concrete bridge which leads to the premises. During that search, a bulky black plastic bag was seen which contained a quantity of suspected cannabis.
The three suspects were told of the offence committed and were escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station with the suspected firearm and cannabis, which was weighed and amounted to 523 grams.
The suspects were placed in custody pending further investigations and charges. An investigation is ongoing.
Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar
Jan 14, 2023(CWI) – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars knocked off the 71-run target, set for them by Zimbabwe, in 12.5 overs. This came in the second of two warm-up games, ahead of their first match...
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – From the time, the crescendo was reached for David Granger to step down from the PNC leadership, the... more
Kaieteur News – The destruction of the Christ Church Secondary School represents a tragic commencement to the New Year.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]