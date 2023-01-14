Drugs, guns, ammo found during Crane raid

– three persons in custody

Kaieteur News – Three persons on Friday were arrested, after police in Region Three found drugs, guns and ammunition at a house located in Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to a police report, around 05:00 hrs on Friday, ranks acting on information received went to the home of a 55-year-old housewife of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, where the items were found.

Police said a search was carried out in the presence of her 29-year-old daughter and her 55-year-old boyfriend and during the search, nothing illegal was found in their home. However, a search was carried out in the yard where ranks observed ‘disturbed soil’ in the back yard.

A rank then dug up the area and found a red metal tin. Upon opening the tin, a bulky black plastic bag was seen and opened in their presence. A black .38 Revolver without a serial number was seen inside the tin, police revealed.

A further search was conducted under the front concrete bridge which leads to the premises. During that search, a bulky black plastic bag was seen which contained a quantity of suspected cannabis.

The three suspects were told of the offence committed and were escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station with the suspected firearm and cannabis, which was weighed and amounted to 523 grams.

The suspects were placed in custody pending further investigations and charges. An investigation is ongoing.