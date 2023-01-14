Cochore does set dem own trap

Kaieteur News – A man was sick over de Christmas holidays. So he tell he boss how he nah gan able fuh come fuh he salary. But he ask de boss fuh keep it fuh he and don’t fuhget fuh add de bonus.

Well, de man get better de next week and turn up fuh he money. De boss hand he envelope. But when de man count de money not only he get hunch with de bonus, he get juk with he salary. He end up carrying home less than what he normally carry home every month. When he ask de boss what happen, de boss tell he how he following Exxon and deducing decommissioning charges. Is knack off de man get knack off!

It remind dem boys of de story of a cochore who used to like to carry news to Burnham. He used to mek people get knack off. One day de cochore was standing near de door of Burnham office when he see a security official come out and start mumbling, “Dat power drunk idiot who believes he knows everything. I don’t know why he don’t jump through a window and die”

De chochre went and told Burnham what the official said and Burnham sent for de man. He asked de man “When you left here this morning, you were mumbling something about a power drunk idiot who believes he knows everything. Just who were you referring to?”

Without missing a beat de security man answered “I was referring to Jagan, Sir!”

Burnham then told him to go and called in back de cochore and asked him, “When this morning you heard de security official refer to a power drunk idiot who believes he knows everything, who did YOU think he was referring to?”

Talk half. Leff half!