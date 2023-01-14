Bag Snatcher caught on camera arrested

Latest update January 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Regent Street bag snatcher who was caught on camera was on Friday arrested by police in Region Three.
Police said that they received a tip that the man was hanging out at a barbershop so they swooped down on the location and arrested him before he made good his escape.
CCTV footage captured him earlier this week brazenly robbing a man of his haversack and other belongings along a fairly crowded pavement on Regent Street, Georgetown.
The bandit dressed in a blue flap hat, a blue jersey and a pair of navy blue denim jeans was seen walking behind his victim before suddenly pouncing on him.
He grabbed the man and placed him in a vice grip from behind. As he squeezed and wrestled his victim, he yanked the man’s haversack off his shoulder while grabbing cash from the man’s pants pocket.
The bandit then punched the man a few times to the head and body before walking away as if he had done nothing. As he walked away from his victim, the camera showed that he had a large kitchen knife in his hand.
Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar
Jan 14, 2023(CWI) – West Indies Women’s Rising Stars knocked off the 71-run target, set for them by Zimbabwe, in 12.5 overs. This came in the second of two warm-up games, ahead of their first match...
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – From the time, the crescendo was reached for David Granger to step down from the PNC leadership, the... more
Kaieteur News – The destruction of the Christ Church Secondary School represents a tragic commencement to the New Year.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]