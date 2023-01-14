Bag Snatcher caught on camera arrested

Kaieteur News – The Regent Street bag snatcher who was caught on camera was on Friday arrested by police in Region Three.

Police said that they received a tip that the man was hanging out at a barbershop so they swooped down on the location and arrested him before he made good his escape.

CCTV footage captured him earlier this week brazenly robbing a man of his haversack and other belongings along a fairly crowded pavement on Regent Street, Georgetown.

The bandit dressed in a blue flap hat, a blue jersey and a pair of navy blue denim jeans was seen walking behind his victim before suddenly pouncing on him.

He grabbed the man and placed him in a vice grip from behind. As he squeezed and wrestled his victim, he yanked the man’s haversack off his shoulder while grabbing cash from the man’s pants pocket.

The bandit then punched the man a few times to the head and body before walking away as if he had done nothing. As he walked away from his victim, the camera showed that he had a large kitchen knife in his hand.