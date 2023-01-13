Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Kaieteur News – Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Transport Sports Club at 14:30hrs.

Entrance fee is $15,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place $20,000.

The MVP in the final will take home $10,000.

Meanwhile, All Season Racing Service and Gold is Money has supported the competition with both handing over cheques to Wiltshire.