Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire will be hosting his birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Transport Sports Club at 14:30hrs.
Entrance fee is $15,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place $20,000.
The MVP in the final will take home $10,000.
Meanwhile, All Season Racing Service and Gold is Money has supported the competition with both handing over cheques to Wiltshire.
