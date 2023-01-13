UG, Merundoi receive UNESCO grants

Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) and Merundoi Incorporated on Thursday received grants totalling US$50,822 for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) participating 2022/2023, the Ministry of Education announced.

The grants were handed over by Education Minister Priya Manickchand at the Ministry of Education’s boardroom.

The two projects being funded are the University of Guyana, Faculty of Education and Humanities’ ‘Reintroduction of the Post-Graduate Diploma in Translation (Study Grants)’ and Merundoi Incorporated’s ‘Youth Slam Climate Change’.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand presents grant to UG’s Dean of the Faculty of Education and Humanities, Dr. Roslin Khan

The University received US$25,000 grant which was collected by Dean of the Faculty of Education and Humanities, Dr. Roslin Khan.

The objective of the institution’s initiative is to develop persons with expertise in translation skills to facilitate effective communication between Guyana, neighbouring countries, and those who speak other languages. A cadre of skilled translators will be produced to serve the needs of the country.

Merundoi’s Ms. Margaret Lawrence receives the grant from Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Meanwhile, Ms. Margaret Lawrence received the US$25,822 grant on behalf of Merundoi. The grant will be used to enable youth between the ages of 16 and 25 to compete in a Poetry Slam addressing problems, and solutions regarding Climate Change in Guyana through research and performance.

Using Edutainment and the Performing Arts, the causes and effects of Climate Change and the actions to mitigate it will be highlighted. In addition, a space will be created for Youth in The Arts to express themselves and build their self-esteem.

Present during the handover were the Secretary-General, of the Guyana National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Olato Sam, Confidential Secretary to the Secretary-General, Ms. Sharda Seolall, and Technical Assistant Ms. Tonya France.

All projects are to be completed by the end of 2023.

