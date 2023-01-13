Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Truimph woman arrested after found with ganja, ammo. during police raid

Jan 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman was on Wednesday arrested after police found her with seven grams of ganja and over 417 suspected .22 rounds of ammunition and one suspected 12 gauge cartridge during a raid.

The woman was detained after police searched two properties at Ogle Street, Triumph, ECD between 13:40hrs and 15:30hrs.

The ammunition and drugs found at Triumph, ECD

According to statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks found the marijuana inside a shop at the first property they searched. They also confiscated US$40 and GY$170,000 they found inside of a barrel.

At the second property, the ranks found the bullets stashed in a yellow sock inside of the kitchen.

“Inside the sock were 417 suspected .22 rounds of ammunition and one suspected 12 gauge cartridge’, police stated in a press release.

Police said that during a search conducted in the kitchen, more bullets – four .32 bullets and one 9mm ammunition – were found inside a red and black box.

The woman was taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station and placed in the police lock-ups.

Investigations are continuing.

