Truimph woman arrested after found with ganja, ammo. during police raid

Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman was on Wednesday arrested after police found her with seven grams of ganja and over 417 suspected .22 rounds of ammunition and one suspected 12 gauge cartridge during a raid.
The woman was detained after police searched two properties at Ogle Street, Triumph, ECD between 13:40hrs and 15:30hrs.
According to statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks found the marijuana inside a shop at the first property they searched. They also confiscated US$40 and GY$170,000 they found inside of a barrel.
At the second property, the ranks found the bullets stashed in a yellow sock inside of the kitchen.
“Inside the sock were 417 suspected .22 rounds of ammunition and one suspected 12 gauge cartridge’, police stated in a press release.
Police said that during a search conducted in the kitchen, more bullets – four .32 bullets and one 9mm ammunition – were found inside a red and black box.
The woman was taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station and placed in the police lock-ups.
Investigations are continuing.
Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar
Jan 13, 2023Kaieteur News – The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall located along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, is currently undergoing rehabilitation works; at a project cost estimated to be 103 million. Upon...
Jan 13, 2023
Jan 13, 2023
Jan 13, 2023
Jan 12, 2023
Jan 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – There comes a time when one person stands out from the multitude and says or does something that changes... more
Kaieteur News – If you do not have money in this country, then you often have to settle for second class health care... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]