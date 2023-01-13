Private Sector submits recommendations for Budget 2023

Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Tuesday discussed and proposed its list of recommendations for the National Budget 2023 with Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.
During the Budget 2023 consultations which were held in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Finance Matters relating to duty rates on vehicles, export zones, junior stock exchange, and securities council were among those raised by the Private Sector representatives.
The PSC was represented by Vice Chairman, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Honorary Secretary, Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, Chairman of the Finance and Economic Sub-Committee, Mr. JagdeshHaripersaud, Chairman of the Human Capital Sub-Committee, Ms. Luanna Persaud, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Timothy Tucker, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Rowena Elliot, Executive Director of the PSC, Mr. Ian Chung along with Economists, Mr. Nayteram Ramnaraine and Mr. Govindra Raghubansi.
Tuesday’s budget consultation followed a recent engagement held at State House where President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and other Government Officials engaged the private sector and civil society for a discussion on Budget 2023.
“The PSC welcomes the opportunity to engage the Government ahead of the presentation of the National Budget 2023 and looks forward to continued dialogue and information sharing,” a statement from the PSC said.
