Overseas birth registrations peaked in 2022 – Registrar General

…GRO records 2, 132 overseas registrations from UK, US and Caribbean

Kaieteur News – There has been an increase in the number of overseas birth applications, Registrar of the General Register Office (GRO), Raymon Cummings revealed on Thursday.

Cummings said that more than 2000 overseas registrations were recorded last year and believes this is because of Guyana’s rapid economic transformation.

“Last year, we processed about 2, 132 overseas registrations, which to my mind if we look at it, is pretty high compared to previous years and it is obvious that the successes that are being achieved in Guyana are resonating around the world,” Cummings told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He said the majority of these applications are coming from persons residing in the United States, United Kingdom, and countries in the Caribbean.

Cummings believes that the local content legislation passed in 2021 is helping persons to understand the value of maintaining their Guyanese connections.

“These are children who are born to parents who were born in Guyana. So, if one of your parents is born in Guyana…you can get a Guyanese birth certificate, a Guyanese by descent you call it,” he explained.

Persons who wish to apply for a birth certificate can utilise the online platform. Certificates will be available within five days following application.

“You should not wait longer than five days. We aim to get everything out within a three-to-five-day period for the online applications,” the registrar general emphasised.

Meanwhile, GRO issued 91, 503 birth, 10,021 death, and 9,307 marriage certificates in 2022.

The GRO falls under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs.