Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overseas birth registrations peaked in 2022 – Registrar General

Jan 13, 2023 News

…GRO records 2, 132 overseas registrations from UK, US and Caribbean

Kaieteur News – There has been an increase in the number of overseas birth applications, Registrar of the General Register Office (GRO), Raymon Cummings revealed on Thursday.

Cummings said that more than 2000 overseas registrations were recorded last year and believes this is because of Guyana’s rapid economic transformation.

Registrar General of the General Register Office, Raymon Cummings (Photo courtesy of DPI).

Registrar General of the General Register Office, Raymon Cummings (Photo courtesy of DPI).

“Last year, we processed about 2, 132 overseas registrations, which to my mind if we look at it, is pretty high compared to previous years and it is obvious that the successes that are being achieved in Guyana are resonating around the world,” Cummings told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He said the majority of these applications are coming from persons residing in the United States, United Kingdom, and countries in the Caribbean.

Cummings believes that the local content legislation passed in 2021 is helping persons to understand the value of maintaining their Guyanese connections.

“These are children who are born to parents who were born in Guyana. So, if one of your parents is born in Guyana…you can get a Guyanese birth certificate, a Guyanese by descent you call it,” he explained.

Persons who wish to apply for a birth certificate can utilise the online platform. Certificates will be available within five days following application.

“You should not wait longer than five days. We aim to get everything out within a three-to-five-day period for the online applications,” the registrar general emphasised.

Meanwhile, GRO issued 91, 503 birth, 10,021 death, and 9,307 marriage certificates in 2022.

The GRO falls under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Jan 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall located along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, is currently undergoing rehabilitation works; at a project cost estimated to be 103 million. Upon...
Read More
Champions receive final part of their reward

Champions receive final part of their reward

Jan 13, 2023

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy successful 2022

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy...

Jan 13, 2023

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for...

Jan 13, 2023

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Jan 12, 2023

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World Championships in Serbia

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World...

Jan 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]