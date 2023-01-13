Ituni farmers engage Agri. Minister on land leases, hemp cultivation

Kaieteur News – Farmers from Ituni, a village located in the interior part of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), on Tuesday, sought the government’s assistance with expanding their cultivation.

While some own and operate small farms to sustain their families, many persons in the village are now engaged in the large-scale production of a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha visited the village to meet farmers and discuss how the government can assist with ramping up production. This is in keeping with the government’s and CARICOM’s efforts to reduce the regional import bill by 25 percent by the end of 2025.

Minister Mustapha told farmers present that the time for subsistent farming has passed and that the government was serious about agriculture as it is the only sector that can guarantee food security.

Referencing the impacts that the closure of the bauxite industry has had on the economic status of many persons in the region, the minister said building resilience in sectors like the agriculture sector remains a priority for the President Irfaan Ali-led government.

“We’ve seen what happened to the economy in these parts when the bauxite industry closed. This is why we have to develop the agriculture sector. Although we are now an oil and gas producer, we have to continue to develop the sector. We have to use the earnings from the oil and gas sector to develop the productive sectors like the agriculture sector,” he noted.

Farmers said that they have taken note of the government’s efforts to transform the sector so far. While explaining that they too are passionate about agriculture, several farmers indicated that access to farmlands to expand cultivation continues to be a hindrance.

One farmer said the believes in the president’s vision for the sector but needed land so that he can expand. While expressing his optimism that under this government he will be issued a lease for agricultural lands, the farmer said that he was fully into agriculture and would like to leave a legacy for generations to come from the sector.

Additionally, farmers present expressed their interest in getting involved in the cultivation of hemp. Citing the industry’s profitability, several farmers sought clarity on how they can be given access to the necessary permits to cultivate industrial hemp.

Minister Mustapha told farmers that although the Ministry of Agriculture is not responsible for issuing farmlands, the ministry often engages the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission on issues relating to leases for farming.

While answering questions about hemp cultivation, Minister Mustapha said that the process to develop the regulatory body to guide the industry has commenced.

“We recently passed legislation to legalize the cultivation of industrial hemp in Guyana. The legislation stipulates that a regulatory body has to be in place and we’ve commenced the process of having that body developed. Two regions were identified for the initial cultivation of hemp; Regions Six and Ten. So, when the regulatory body is in place you will be able to apply for licenses to cultivate industrial hemp. I want to assure you that small-holding farmers will benefit. This project will target farmers who have small acreages, maybe one or two acres,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha, while encouraging persons to develop farmers’ groups, committed to assisting the Ituni Superfem Women’s Group with Black Giant chicks as they look to develop the poultry sector in the village. He also committed to supplying several bongo pumps and Acoushi ant bait to assist farmers who are constantly affected by the pests.

Officers from the ministry are expected to return to the village soon to deliver on commitments made by the minister in the coming weeks.