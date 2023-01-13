Guyana is de seat of choke and rob!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Prezzie invite de Board of Control for Cricket in India fuh mek investment in cricket in the Caribbean. Now dat sound real stange indeed considering who are de owners of de Caribbean Premier League (CPL) teams.

Dem boys want remind de Prezzie day of de 7 teams wah contest de CPL in 2022, dat five of dem are owned by person or persons from India. Is only de Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaican Tallawahs are owned by persons who are not from India. Both of the latter two teams are owned by Guyanese.

So Indian investment already carrying de CPL… unless Prezzie looking fuh somebody fuh tek over de Warriors and De Tallawahs.

De Prezzie also seh how he want mek Guyana de Mecca of cricket in de Caribbean. Well before he invite anybody, he gat to understand dat dat gan never happen. De Prezzie needs a reality check.

For one cricket in de Caribbean is insular. Dem small island nah gan agree to Guyana becoming no Mecaa of cricket. Not with de US trading at G$200 to US$1. Not with de level of crime in de country. Not with de traffic situation. And definitely not with one stadium which does host both cricket and football.

If we gan become de Mecca of cricket, it gat to happen over de next year because if only three CPL finals we get. And one done and one is later this year. So who gan invest in developing de facilities when de 3 years near done.

De Prezzie is a good dreamer. He should dream on!

Talk half. Leff half!