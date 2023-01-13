Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Brief history of Christ Church Secondary 

Jan 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – Did you know in August 1964, Christ Church was a Primary School? Prior to August 1964, some schools had both Primary and Secondary Departments. Some of them were Christ Church Primary, St. Ambrose Anglican, Kingston Methodist and St. George’s Anglican Schools. In September 1964, the PPP Government of Guyana, in an effort to promote free secondary education, had its first experiment.

Christ Church Secondary 

Christ Church Secondary

In this experiment, the Secondary Departments of St. George’s Anglican Schools were merged with the Secondary Department of Christ Church Anglican, to form the presently known Christ Church Secondary School. This also meant that the Primary Department of Christ Church was dissolved, and the students of this Department were transferred to the Primary Departments of St. Ambrose, Kingston Methodist, and St. George’s Anglican Schools, based on their area of residence. Additionally, teachers from those aforementioned schools who were desirous of teaching at CCSS were given the opportunity to do so.

Some were the late William (Billy) Braithwaite, Charles Daniels and Desmond Saul from St. Ambrose; Edwy Ross, Robert Bobb and Olive Killekenny from St. George’s; George Stewart, Ms. McKenzie and Phyllis Crawford from Christ Church Primary.

These teachers began the journey with CCSS and were led by the then Principal, Basil Armstrong. In reflecting on CCSS’s history, few head-teachers who are important to mention are Mr. McDonald, Mr. Kendall (Shaft), Mr. Vieira, Ms. Mason, Mr. Stewart and Ms. Carr. (Extracted from the Christ Church Secondary School of Guyana, Alumni Association of New York, Inc.)

