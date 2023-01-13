Another teacher beaten by parent

…as educators protest violence, urge swift action by Education Ministry

Kaieteur News – The assault of a teacher attached to the Graham’s Hall Primary School, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday on Thursday triggered countrywide protests by the country educators even as another teacher was brutally beaten by parents at a city school.

Teachers in regions such as Regions Two, Four, Six and Nine just to name a few wore black on Thursday in solidarity of Sir Shawn Marshall who was assaulted by a parent in the Graham’s Hall school compound. In a protest in front the school building on Thursday morning, teachers of Graham’s Hall Primary held placards chanting that “the child must remove” and that “we need justice.” On their numerous placards, the teachers are asking for them to be respected and that violence against teachers must stop.

However, while the teachers were protesting at that school on the violence against them, a female educator attached to the St. Angela’s Primary School was beaten at the hand of a female parent. It is unclear what caused the attack but in video footage of the altercation, the parent is seen barging into the school’s compound which is located on Thomas Street, Georgetown and went upstairs in the school where she launched her attack on the teacher.Other teachers were seen trying to de-escalate the situation by parting the fight between the two women. Kaieteur News learnt that the security guard as well as other staff members was injured during the altercation.

President of the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) Mark Lyte who visited the school after learning of the incident told reporters that the recent attacks on teachers is unacceptable and the issue needs to be addressed. “The Union is here in solidarity with the teachers of this school. This is becoming too frequent where teachers are being assaulted by parents and guardians and it is something that has to be addressed so we are going to continue to make a call to the ministry to take decisive action.”

Lyte also shared that the teacher at St. Angela’s suffered injuries and that “the medical practitioner has not pronounced on anything and we are seeing scars and her face is swollen, the security guard has been injured and other staff members who tried to intervene, they have injuries as well.”

In relation to the two matters, when contacted on Thursday, Commander of Regional Division ‘4’ A, Simon McBean told this publication that the police are currently engaging both incidents. He noted that in relation to the incident at Graham’s Hall, the parent was arrested and was later released on bail, while the parent in the incident at St. Angela’s was in custody. The Commander added that they are currently collecting all evidence in relations to both matters and when the investigation is completed the files will be sent for legal advice on a way forward. Addressing the assault of Sir Marshall on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education in a statement explained that schools are considered as a safe space and any act of violence is deemed totally unacceptable. According to the Ministry, when parents or guardians are engaged in violent acts against teachers, it goes against established values, norms and expectations. “We cannot beat teachers and then ask them to teach our children peaceful conflict resolution,” the Ministry stated.

In light of the recent event at the school, the Ministry indicated that it will therefore take all appropriate actions to ensure teachers work in a safe learning environment. Such actions the Ministry mentioned includes prohibiting violent parents or guardians from having access to the school premises, transferring any learner out of a school whose parents commit acts of violence on teachers or any other sanctions that are deemed necessary, while encouraging the police or any other institution or authorities to take whatever action the law prescribes.