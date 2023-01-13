Latest update January 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$9M estimated to repair Berbice High Court roof and ceiling

Jan 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Four contractors have submitted bids to repair the Berbice High Court’s roof and ceiling  which is estimated to cost $9.3M.

The Berbice High Court

The Berbice High Court

This was revealed on Thursday during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The procuring entity for the project is the Supreme Court of Judicature.

In the 2022 National Budget, the government had allocated some $3B for the judiciary to expend on a number of projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Supreme Court of Judicature

Rehabilitation of roof and ceiling  at Berbice High Court.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Sports Minister leads team to inspect Sports Hall renovations

Jan 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall located along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, is currently undergoing rehabilitation works; at a project cost estimated to be 103 million. Upon...
Read More
Champions receive final part of their reward

Champions receive final part of their reward

Jan 13, 2023

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy successful 2022

Cricket West Indies Masters Association enjoy...

Jan 13, 2023

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for...

Jan 13, 2023

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Jan 12, 2023

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World Championships in Serbia

MMA team in need of sponsorship for World...

Jan 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]