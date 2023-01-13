$9M estimated to repair Berbice High Court roof and ceiling

Kaieteur News – Four contractors have submitted bids to repair the Berbice High Court’s roof and ceiling which is estimated to cost $9.3M.

This was revealed on Thursday during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The procuring entity for the project is the Supreme Court of Judicature.

In the 2022 National Budget, the government had allocated some $3B for the judiciary to expend on a number of projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Supreme Court of Judicature

Rehabilitation of roof and ceiling at Berbice High Court.