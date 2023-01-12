Woman kills husband during fight over rent money

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man on Wednesday died hours after his reputed wife, 30, stabbed him to the chest with a kitchen knife during a fight over rent money, at their Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown home.
The dead man has been identified as Leroy Dey, a labourer.
According to the police, Dey’s reputed wife inflicted the fatal wound around 23:30 hrs on Tuesday. Dey was able to make it to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) alive, but reportedly passed away around 09:25hrs on Wednesday, while receiving treatment.
The Guyana Police Force reported that the couple had been living together for the past three years. Investigations have revealed that they would always be involved in arguments that would end in fights.
Tuesday night was no different, but, this fight ended with the death of Dey.
Dey had not been home for four days and had arrived there around 23:00hrs that evening.
“They had an argument as to paying the landlord’s rent and a scuffle ensued between them,” police stated.
Detectives were told that Dey had slapped the woman and beat her with a piece of wood. The woman reportedly retaliated by picking up a knife from the kitchen floor and stabbed him to left side of his chest.
A wounded Dey stopped fighting and reportedly left the house heading towards the Stabroek Market Area, but collapsed while walking along Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust between Hadfield and Leopold Streets. Persons close by called an Ambulance to the scene and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police arrested his reputed wife, but had to take her to the hospital for treatment for injuries she had sustained to her neck, right hand and jaw, from the alleged fight.
She was discharged after receiving treatment and is presently in police custody assisting detectives with their investigation.
