Wheelchair bound man hospitalised after bee attack at Leguan

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Residents of Leguan Island, Essequibo River, Region Three, on Wednesday braved stings to rescue their wheelchair bound neighbour, Bhola Ramoutar, 68, from an Africanized bee attack at his home.
Kaieteur News learnt that about 10:00hrs the bees attacked and stung Ramoutar repeatedly. He remains hospitalized up to press time, with investigators disclosing that he was still on “saline”, as Doctors did their best to assist him in recovering.
Investigators related that the Africanized bees had built their hive on a large branch of a silk cotton tree located inside the yard of the St Peter’s Anglican Church, some two houses away from Ramoutar’s home.
On Wednesday, the branch reportedly broke off and fell to ground destroying the hive. With its hive disturbed, the bees instinctively swarmed out in defense and attacked Ramoutar just as he was coming out of his home.
His screams reportedly alerted neighbours and they rushed to assist him. They too were attacked by the bees, but they braved the stings to save Ramoutar and get him help.
Cellphone recorded videos seen by this media house suggested that professionals had to be called to aid in the rescue.
Individuals wearing protective clothing were seen warding off the bees from an unconscious Ramoutar with a liquid substance from a spray can.
