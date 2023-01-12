‘We ain’t doing no crime’

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 News
– Weed sellers tell cops
Kaieteur News – Two persons busted by police on Wednesday with weed and cocaine at their home in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD), reportedly admitted to selling the drugs, but maintain that they are not committing any crime.
The suspects were identified as domestic worker, Bibi Zamoon Zamal, 59, and 33-year-old Travis Gilbert, a taxi driver.
According to police, ranks searched their home at Swan Street, Squatting Area, Pouderoyen, around 05:00hrs, after receiving information that illegal activities might be taking place there.
During the search, the cops observed that there was a black string tied to a floor board in the kitchen area, leading to a beam underneath the house.
“The ranks pulled up the said string” stated police, and reportedly found “two bulky transparent plastic bags attached to the end. One of the bags contained a quantity of whitish rocklike substance suspected to be cocaine, and the other had several brown paper parcels containing cannabis (weed/ganja/marijuana).
Ranks cautioned them both that they will be arrested for having the illegal drugs in their possession, and according to police, Zamal the domestic worker replied, ”I selling da cocaine and weed because I sickly and I can’t work”, while Gilbert the taxi driver added “We hussling and don’t do crime”.
This led to the ranks taking possession of some $14,000, Gilbert had in his pants pocket and an additional $589,000 found in a brown hand bag on Zamal’s bed.
They were taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop police Station and placed in the lock-ups pending charges. Investigators weighed the drugs confiscated and they amounted to two grams of marijuana and 73 grams of cocaine.
Investigations are ongoing.
